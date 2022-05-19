CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Tops $0.57

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $984.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001920 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000270 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007483 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,845,210 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

