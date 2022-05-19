Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Trading Down 4.5%

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $138.84 and last traded at $139.28. 9,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,575,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.83.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $145.67.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.22 and a 200 day moving average of $157.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.18.
In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clorox Company Profile (NYSE:CLX)
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.
