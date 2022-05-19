Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Trading Down 4.5%

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $138.84 and last traded at $139.28. 9,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,575,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.22 and a 200 day moving average of $157.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

