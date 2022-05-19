CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Cut by Loews Corp

Loews Corp trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 80.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.93 and its 200-day moving average is $228.79.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,940 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. UBS Group cut their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

