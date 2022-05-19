CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.85.

NASDAQ CME opened at $188.48 on Monday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.64 and a 200-day moving average of $228.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,940 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

