CNA Financial Corp Acquires 1,000 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 2.9% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $234.39. The company had a trading volume of 29,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,513. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.86.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

