CNA Financial Corp Boosts Stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Lovesac worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 348.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lovesac alerts:

LOVE traded down $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,918. The stock has a market cap of $477.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.43. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOVE. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $346,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,494,724.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $113,574.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.