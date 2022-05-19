CNA Financial Corp Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,584,000 after purchasing an additional 431,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after purchasing an additional 492,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 186.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 94.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,462,000 after purchasing an additional 628,609 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,198. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.65.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.23.

Shift4 Payments Profile (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.