CNA Financial Corp Has $1.72 Million Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

CNA Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Saia by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 778,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,224,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Saia by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 672,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,435,000 after buying an additional 108,925 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $186,244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,165,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period.

Saia stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.39. The stock had a trading volume of 33,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,352. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.14 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIA. Susquehanna cut their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.46.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

