CNA Financial Corp Sells 10,000 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group comprises approximately 1.7% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

DSGX traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $60.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,209. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 1.12.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

