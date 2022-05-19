CNA Financial Corp Sells 202 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CNA Financial Corp lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.68. 338,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,736,451. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.31.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

