CNA Financial Corp Takes $3.13 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000. Watsco accounts for about 0.8% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,483,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.29.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $247.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,100. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.26 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

