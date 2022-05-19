CNA Financial Corp Trims Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

CNA Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 54.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,674. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.97 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNS. Wedbush lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.23.

In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

