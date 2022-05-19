Cocos-BCX (COCOS) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cocos-BCX (COCOS) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Cocos-BCX coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00002590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cocos-BCX has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cocos-BCX has a market cap of $23.70 million and approximately $14.53 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,198.06 or 1.00005729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002185 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Cocos-BCX Coin Profile

Cocos-BCX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 66,860,636 coins and its circulating supply is 30,300,536 coins. The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @CocosBCX . Cocos-BCX’s official message board is medium.com/cocosbcx . Cocos-BCX’s official website is www.cocosbcx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX', fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users. At 3:00 AM on January 19th, 2021(UTC) the total amount of COCOS was reduced from 100,000,000,000 (one hundred billion) to 100,000,000 (one hundred million). The total amount of COCOS held by users was also reduced accordingly, but the total value corresponding to the total amount of holdings remains unchanged. The contract address has changed from 0x0c6f5f7d555e7518f6841a79436bd2b1eef03381 to 0xc4c7ea4fab34bd9fb9a5e1b1a98df76e26e6407c. See the official announcement. “

