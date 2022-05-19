Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) to report sales of $380,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will report full year sales of $1.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cocrystal Pharma.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

COCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 43.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 242,270 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 50.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 300,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 14.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the third quarter worth $143,000. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COCP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. 320,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,997. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

