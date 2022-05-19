Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,576 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global accounts for 1.2% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $18,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.89.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.22. 579,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,483,147. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

