Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Columbia Care from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Care presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.62.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHWF opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. Columbia Care has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.24.

Columbia Care ( OTCMKTS:CCHWF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03).

About Columbia Care (Get Rating)

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Cannabist, Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.