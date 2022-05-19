Commonwealth Bank of Australia to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

OTCMKTS:CMWAY opened at $71.87 on Thursday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $64.38 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.33.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.