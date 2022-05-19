Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after buying an additional 849,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

