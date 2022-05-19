Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 85 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $272.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.04 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.48.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

