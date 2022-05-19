Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported 1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by 0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of 90.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 90.94 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Consensus Cloud Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.36-$5.50 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.36-5.50 EPS.

CCSI stock traded up 1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching 49.01. 101,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,848. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 55.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of 57.65. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12 month low of 34.81 and a 12 month high of 69.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

