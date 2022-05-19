Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is based in LOS ANGELES. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of CCSI opened at 47.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 55.32 and its 200-day moving average is 57.74. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of 34.81 and a one year high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.30 by 0.16. The company had revenue of 89.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 88.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCSI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $56,532,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $38,562,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,250,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

