Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.58.

NYSE:CLR opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250. Company insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,982,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Continental Resources by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Continental Resources by 916.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

