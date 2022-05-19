Contrasting Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and Sparta Commercial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -13.97% N/A -15.61% Sparta Commercial Services -2,012.23% -2.01% -690.34%

This table compares Exela Technologies and Sparta Commercial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.17 billion 0.12 -$142.39 million ($0.99) -0.30 Sparta Commercial Services $260,000.00 8.00 -$2.30 million N/A N/A

Sparta Commercial Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exela Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Exela Technologies and Sparta Commercial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exela Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $1.28, indicating a potential upside of 331.91%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Exela Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exela Technologies beats Sparta Commercial Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores. The company also owns and manages websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies, and banks/finance companies; and designs, launches, maintains, and hosts websites for businesses. In addition, it offers an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, fire trucks, and EMS equipment. Further, the company provides a range of hemp-derived cannabinol products through newworldhealthcbd.com. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in New York, New York.

