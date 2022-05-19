Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Copart were worth $15,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Copart by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,242,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 31.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 8.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,152,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT opened at $106.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.66 and its 200-day moving average is $131.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.41 and a twelve month high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.