Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Announces Earnings Results

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

Shares of CPRT traded up $3.91 on Thursday, reaching $110.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,059. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart has a twelve month low of $105.41 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.66 and a 200-day moving average of $131.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

