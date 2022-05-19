Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX) Trading Up 1.5%

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.22 and last traded at $22.22. Approximately 3,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 5,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (OPPX)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.