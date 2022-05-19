CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CXW. Wedbush raised shares of CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

CXW traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 38,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,305. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.84. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.34 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 30.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 76.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 51,333 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 20,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

