CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CXW. Wedbush raised shares of CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.
CXW traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 38,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,305. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.84. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 30.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 76.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 51,333 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 20,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
