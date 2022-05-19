Cormark Trims Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Target Price to $55.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cormark from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $12.30 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.08.

NYSE TSE opened at $45.54 on Monday. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $577,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,945.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 202.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 233.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Trinseo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

