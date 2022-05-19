Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the April 15th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 44.7% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 514,026 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 33.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 345,338 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 1,314,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 467,924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 346.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,161,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 901,750 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 5.9% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 61,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

