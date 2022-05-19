Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $12.16 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $14.75.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (Get Rating)
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
