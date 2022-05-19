Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $12.16 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 82,423 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

