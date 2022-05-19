Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $12.16 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

