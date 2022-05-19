Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $14.20.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund (Get Rating)
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
