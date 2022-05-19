Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRF. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund (Get Rating)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.