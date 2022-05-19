Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.00

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and traded as low as $2.63. Corvus Gold shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 108,500 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $341.58 million, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.
About Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corvus Gold (CORVF)
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.