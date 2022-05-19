Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Tops $3.10 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $10.81 or 0.00035763 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.10 billion and approximately $266.02 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,173.85 or 0.99826304 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019224 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001323 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00212334 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.