CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,074.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 82,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.81. 1,565,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,020. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average is $69.67. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

