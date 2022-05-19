Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler to $34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coterra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.46.

CTRA stock opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $947,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

