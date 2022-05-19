Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.02). Coty posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.05.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. Coty has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In other news, CEO Sue Nabi purchased 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,382.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 137,692 shares of company stock valued at $935,907 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coty (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.