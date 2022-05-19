Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $257.72

Shares of Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 257.72 ($3.18) and traded as low as GBX 229.80 ($2.83). Countryside Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 233.20 ($2.87), with a volume of 4,134,413 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.41) target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.22) price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 250 ($3.08) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.29) to GBX 270 ($3.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Countryside Partnerships presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 463.78 ($5.72).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 257.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 340.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

