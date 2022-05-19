Covalent Price Up 23% Over Last 7 Days (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, Covalent has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market capitalization of $41.22 million and $1.35 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.38 or 0.00916957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00449007 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00033281 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,258.36 or 1.57360182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

