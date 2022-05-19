Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,500 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 204,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVLG shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $309.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.47. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $34.75.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $291.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.60 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 21.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.