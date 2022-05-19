Covestor Ltd Buys New Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 511 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after acquiring an additional 91,989 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 104,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,280 shares of company stock valued at $245,057. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD opened at $101.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.63. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.60 and a 12-month high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

SSD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

