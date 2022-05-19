Covestor Ltd Invests $70,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $836,605,000 after buying an additional 315,029 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $620,798,000 after buying an additional 329,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,465,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,241,000 after buying an additional 66,886 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 43.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,115,000 after buying an additional 1,285,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,806,000 after purchasing an additional 346,140 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol stock opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $88.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.83.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

