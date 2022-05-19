Covestor Ltd Takes $70,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 303 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $162,042,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Target by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after acquiring an additional 536,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $139,942,000 after acquiring an additional 324,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.95.

NYSE:TGT opened at $161.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.20. The company has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $155.20 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.