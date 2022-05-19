Covestor Ltd Takes $72,000 Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIOD. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 1,169.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Diodes by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $2,667,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Tang purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

Diodes stock opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.18. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.47 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.45 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

