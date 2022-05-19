Covestor Ltd Takes Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,764,000 after acquiring an additional 549,480 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9,975.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 300,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,479,000 after acquiring an additional 297,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,008,000 after acquiring an additional 291,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,256,000 after acquiring an additional 148,534 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director J Danforth Quayle purchased 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $733,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,706,250 shares of company stock valued at $296,353,125 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.74.

NYSE CVNA opened at $35.05 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.21.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

