Credit Suisse Group Cuts Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Price Target to GBX 1,150

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.87) to GBX 1,150 ($14.18) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWHF opened at $8.12 on Monday. Ceres Power has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

About Ceres Power (Get Rating)

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.