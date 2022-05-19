Credit Suisse Group Cuts Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Price Target to GBX 1,150

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.87) to GBX 1,150 ($14.18) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWHF opened at $8.12 on Monday. Ceres Power has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.
About Ceres Power (Get Rating)
