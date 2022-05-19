Credit Suisse Group Cuts Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Price Target to $9.00

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EARN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.88.

NYSE:EARN opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 94.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

