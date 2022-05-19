Credit Suisse Group Lowers Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Price Target to $6.00

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 140.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.50 to $3.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finance Of America Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.27.

Shares of NYSE:FOA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.50. 5,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,140. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22. The stock has a market cap of $155.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. Finance Of America Companies has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Finance Of America Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,476,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 307.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 284,622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the first quarter worth $494,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 86,128 shares during the last quarter.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

