Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $104.49 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,165.89 or 1.00071595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00035704 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00019806 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001318 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00212809 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

