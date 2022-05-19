CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Stock Price Up 12.2%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 43.11%.

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK and PAYCE scores, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, DBRS, Inc, and Fitch Ratings.

